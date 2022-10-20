Uganda: Museveni Appoints Retired Archbishop Orombi as Muni University Chancellor

20 October 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni has appointed retired Church of Uganda Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi as the new chancellor of Muni University.

The appointment was contained in a September, 28, 2022 instrument.

"In exercise of the powers vested in the President by section 30(1) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001 and acting on the recommendation of the University Council, I, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni do hereby appoint Bishop Henry Luke Orombi as Chancellor of Muni University," Museveni said.

Born 73 years ago, Orombi served as the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and Bishop of Kampala between 2004 and December 2012 having succeeded Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo.

Orombi was replaced by Stanley Ntagali as Archbishop of the Church of Uganda.

He now replaces Dr Erick Tiyo Sekebuga Adriko who was the first chancellor of Muni University that opened its doors to students in 2014.

Located in Arua, Muni is one of the 10 public universities in Uganda .

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X