Uganda: Museveni Appoints Retired Archbishop Orombi as Muni University Chancellor

President Museveni has appointed retired Church of Uganda Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi as the new chancellor of Muni University.

The appointment was contained in a September, 28, 2022 instrument.

"In exercise of the powers vested in the President by section 30(1) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001 and acting on the recommendation of the University Council, I, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni do hereby appoint Bishop Henry Luke Orombi as Chancellor of Muni University," Museveni said.

Born 73 years ago, Orombi served as the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and Bishop of Kampala between 2004 and December 2012 having succeeded Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo.

Orombi was replaced by Stanley Ntagali as Archbishop of the Church of Uganda.

He now replaces Dr Erick Tiyo Sekebuga Adriko who was the first chancellor of Muni University that opened its doors to students in 2014.

Located in Arua, Muni is one of the 10 public universities in Uganda .