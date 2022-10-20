Somalia: Foreign Minister Receives the Head of UNSOS

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, received, on Wednesday, in his office at the Ministry, the Head of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), Ms. Lisa Filipetto, and discussed the existing cooperation and joint effective programs.

The meeting focused on the tasks and mandate of UNSOS in providing administrative and logistical support to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and its importance. Also discussed a number of other important issues.