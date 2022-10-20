Somalia: Foreign Minister Receives the Head of UNSOS

20 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abshir Omar Jama, received, on Wednesday, in his office at the Ministry, the Head of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), Ms. Lisa Filipetto, and discussed the existing cooperation and joint effective programs.

The meeting focused on the tasks and mandate of UNSOS in providing administrative and logistical support to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and its importance. Also discussed a number of other important issues.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X