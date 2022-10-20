Kenya: Huge Clearance Sale for Water Tanks in Kenya? Beware of Fake Facebook Account

IN SHORT: A Facebook page is promising big discounts on water tanks and related products in Kenya. But it's a fraud and the offers aren't real.

A Facebook page called Top Tank Kenya claims there is a huge clearance sale for water tanks from TopTank, a Kenyan manufacturing company.

One post promises "discounts of upto 40% on all tanks" and free delivery and installation countrywide.

But is the Facebook page and the offers advertised on it legit? We checked.

Fake Facebook page, fake offer

The Facebook "page transparency" section of the page shows it was created on 12 September 2022 and has only 418 followers. It posted the ad offering 40% discounts two days later.

The official TopTank Facebook page has over 4,900 followers and was created in February 2014. It has not posted any such offers on its page.

On the official website of the company, the prices of both the 5,000 litre and 10,000 litre tanks are significantly higher than advertised on the Top Tank Kenya Facebook page.

On its Facebook page the company has warned the public against getting conned.

"It has come to our attention that some unscrupulous elements are running the below page with the listed offers which is getting circulated on various social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp, etc," it said.

"This is an online fraud and the public are advised to take adequate precautions and not fall prey to this and lose their hard earned money in the process," it added.

It said that all communication about the company and its products was published on the TopTank Facebook page and website only.