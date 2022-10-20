South Africa: Cabinet Endorses Withdrawal of 2022 Ministerial Handbook Amendments

Cabinet has endorsed the announcement made by The Presidency to withdraw the amendments made to the Guide for Members of the Executive for 2022.

This was on Thursday confirmed by the Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Pretoria.

Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Vincent Magwenya, on Monday said the President had withdrawn the amendment to the Ministerial Handbook, pending a review.

The said amendments that were made in April 2022 provided for additional capacity to some of the offices of the Ministers who are responsible for more than one portfolio.

"They also required the State to take over full responsibility for the costs associated with the provision of electricity and water to official residences occupied by members of the executive," said Gungubele.

The Minister said Cabinet noted the concerns raised by the public and resolved to review the Guide for Members of the Executive.

"This process will be handled by a neutral structure and once completed, the guide will be made public through the Department of Public Service and Administration's website."

Magwenya said President Ramaphosa's withdrawal of the Ministerial Handbook for 2022 would give effect to the 2019 version of the guide, pending a review.

"President Ramaphosa acknowledges and appreciates the public sentiments on the matter. However, the impression created that the amendments were conducted in secrecy and to avoid public scrutiny is false," Magwenya said.

Magwenya said the President had heard and listened to the public aversion to the changes in the handbook.