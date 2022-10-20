Africa: AU Decentralisation Charter Approved for Submission to Parliament

20 October 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has approved the submission to Parliament of the AU Charter on the Values and Principles of Decentralisation, Local Governance and Local Development for ratification.

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, made the announcement during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

South Africa signed the charter in August 2021.

He said the Decentralisation Charter provides a framework to all Member States on the decentralisation of powers and functions from national to other spheres of government.

"The charter deals largely with the decentralisation of authority and functions, local governance framework and local development," he said.

In 2021, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, said South Africa's signing of the charter would help to accelerate the implementation of the District Development Model.

The charter, she said at the time, would also strengthen the collaboration of the three spheres to work as one government serving the diverse needs of society.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X