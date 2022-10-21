Kenya: DCI Urges Public to Report Complaints to Police Lines After Amin Gets Surge in Calls

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has urged the public to report complaints through police lines as Director Amin Mohamed Ibrahim contends with a surge in direct calls.

While thanking Kenyans who continue to reach out to him over one issue or the other Amin stated that he may not always be in a position to pick up calls or return text messages.

He however reassured the public that he shall continue to avail himself to the public as he addresses their concerns.

Amin is the outgoing Head of the Internal Affairs Unit at the National Police Service and overcame competition from nine other candidates.