Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - ICRC Ethiopia Distributes Essential Household Items to Displaced People in Horo Guduru Wollega

Addis Abeba — The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Ethiopia said that last week its team has distributed essential household items to 3,310 households (16,550 Individuals) who are sheltered in Horo Guduru Wollega, Shambu town. The assistance is distributed to displaced persons from 14 kebeles of Jardega Jarte and Amuru woredas of Horo Guduru Wollega zone, in western Oromia.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said in on 28 September that more than 100 civilians were killed as a result of repeated identity-based violence perpetrated by irregular Amhara armed militia, members of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), commonly named as "OLF/Shene" by authorities, as well as armed individuals in western Oromia, in Horo Guduru Wollega Zone over a period of three weeks.

The report also stated the displacement of thousands, widespread looting and destruction of private properties.

A civil servant in Shambu City who also spoke with Addis Standard on the phone at the time said that many of those who fled the attacks were able to reach Shaambuu City, the Zonal capital of Horo Guduru Wollega

Earlier on 06 September, more than 60 people from the Oromo community were massacred in Amuru woreda in Agemsa, Jog Migir, Tam Ilamu, Jebo Doban, Tombe Danegabe, Jawaj, Gnare, Lege Micha, Lukquma, and Wale kebelles (small districts) on 30 and 31 August. The EHRC said that the massacre took place during the course of the two days attack by armed men who gathered both from the local areas and those who crossed from the neighboring districts of the Amhara regional state. More than 20, 000 civilians were also displaced. AS