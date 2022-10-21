Kenya Named 'Africa's Leading Destination' at WTA, Africa and Indian Ocean 2022

Whether you want to go on a safari or see some beautiful sandy beaches, Kenya is a great destination to visit. Known for its cultural diversity, scenery and abundant wildlife and so much more, Magical Kenya continues to attract millions of tourists annually. It is no wonder Kenya continues to be everyone's favorite destination.

On Saturday 15th October 2022, Kenya scooped some of the night's biggest awards at the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean 2022. Kenya scooped the evening's major title of 'Africa's Leading Destination', while Nairobi claimed the prize for 'Africa's Leading Business Travel Destination' and Kenyatta International Convention Centre bagged 'Africa's Leading Meetings & Conference Centre'.

In his remarks, Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, said "Nairobi is a pulsating city, rich in heritage but with a dynamic, forward-thinking business focus. And at its epicentre is the majestic KICC. I would like to put on record my heartfelt thanks to Nana Gecaga - the KICC's superstar CEO and her fabulous team, as well as extend my gratitude to our generous Event Partners and Supporting Partners. I've been travelling the globe for the last 29 years heading up our annual Grand Tour of gala ceremonies. Tonight, was amongst the very best I've had the privilege of leading. As the industry bounces back better and stronger, Kenya should take its place at the high table of world class tourism destinations".

Over 400 VIP guests from the travel, tourism , hospitality and media industries were in attendance.

WTA was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Other notable winners from Kenya during the night were Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club who claimed the ultimate hospitality award for 'Africa's Leading Hotel', with Radisson Blu taking top honour for 'Africa's Leading Hotel Brand'.

Kenya Airways, the pride of Africa, was named Africa's Leading Airline 2022, Africa's Leading Airline Brand 2022, Africa's Leading Airline - Business Class 2022, and Africa's Leading Inflight Magazine 2022 (Msafiri).