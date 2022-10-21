Kenya: Miguna Shares Phone Number, Warns Against Being Added to Whatsapp Groups

21 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Lawyer Miguna Miguna has shared his telephone number a day after jetting back home but warned against being added to "unnecessary WhatsApp groups.

While thanking his supporters for warmly welcoming him back, the controversial lawyer stated that he may not be able to pick all calls or respond to all texts.

"The return to my MOTHERLAND yesterday was HISTORIC. I had a FANTASTIC first day and night. THANK YOU to all Kenyans who embraced and welcomed me back home. My new number is: 075-707-7930. Apologies in advance if I don't respond to, or answer everyone's call/text. Viva!" he stated.

"Please do not add me to WhatsApp groups without permission. I thank everyone sincerely for the overwhelming support. There is nothing sweeter than home!"

Miguna on Thursday attended the Mashujaa Day Celebrations and later a garden party at State House on the invite of President William Ruto.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X