Uganda: Kabanda's Kidney Was Never Harvested - He Was Born With One Organ, Says Report By Medical Body

The Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council has said there was no kidney harvest by Old Kampala Hospital as alleged by one Muhammad Kabanda.

Last week, Muhammad Kabanda, 25 a trader in St.Balikuddembe Market and a resident of Gangu village in Wakiso district was paraded by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and he said he was astonished to find out that his left kidney was missing after being admitted to Old Kampala Hospital after sustaining a boda boda accident.

However, the report released by the medical body that investigated the matter said whereas there was an incision on Kabanda's lower body, there is no evidence to prove his left kidney had been harvested.

"The specialists examined the site and size of the incision and their findings were that indeed there was a scar in the anterior abdominal wall that was far from the anatomical location of the kidney. According to the site and size, it would have been very difficult for anybody to harvest a kidney through that site as one would have to go through several layers of muscles to reach the kidney," the report signed by Associate professor, Joel Okullo the chairman of the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council and Dr.Katumba Ssentongo the registrar.

According to the medical body, during their investigation, they sought for explanations from Old Kampala Hospital, the doctor who carried out the operation on Kabanda, ultrasound scan from Malcom Medical Centre where Kabanda had sought a second opinion and results of CT scans from Mengo hospital Nsambya hospital and Kampala Imaging Centre.

The body says it also lined up including surgeons and radiologists to help come to the bottom of the allegations.

According to surgeons, the mobility of lower limbs indicates there was no tampering with Kabanda's internal structures.

"Neurosurgeons confirmed that it was in order and routine procedure to secure fat from the anterior abdominal wall to fill in the defect occasioned by the facture," the report indicates.

On the other side, the radiologists concluded there was only one kidney in Kabanda's body , a condition they said occurs in 1:750 persons.

"They also found a big right kidney. The right kidney had two renal arteries supplying it . The main aorta didn't have any branch going to the left side . There was no evidence of any cut on the main aorta. They concluded it was possible for the left kidney to have fused with the right one during formation hence the two arteries supplying it."

The medical body however asked Kabanda's family, relatives and friends to support him psychologically.

The report from the medical body now seems to bring the contention to rest.