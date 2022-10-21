South Africa: Ndebele Artist Esther Mahlangu's Assailants Free - South African News Briefs - October 21, 2022

Cape Town —

Renowned Ndeble Artist Esther Mahlangu's Assailants Off Hook For Now

Two men charged with assaulting and robbing world-renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu in April this year have had their case struck off the roll in a Mpumalanga court. The 86-year-old artist was ambushed in her Siyabuswa home and was robbed of money and her firearm, Eye Witness News reports. Police failed to present sufficient evidence before the court.

Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the charges will be reinstated once the police have gathered the outstanding information.

Morocco Blasts South Africa's Support of Western Sahara for Independence

Morocco yesterday blasted what it called Pretoria's "gesticulations and agitations" over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. It was in reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's backing of the region in its quest for independence, Eye Witness News reports. The disputed status of Western Sahara - a former Spanish colony is considered a "non-self-governing territory" by the UN. Morocco has -since the 1970s - been pitted against the Algeria-backed pro-independence Polisario Front. President Brahim Ghali of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic was on a state visit to South Africa on October 18, 2022.

More Hospitals To Be Exempted From Power Cuts

The National Health department has said it is aiming to get more hospitals exempted from power cuts, particularly in the Northern Cape and North West. Following intervention from the department, Eskom has now exempted 72 healthcare facilities in the country from the rolling power cuts. Many patients were found to be at risk during load shedding periods.