Rwanda: Zimbabwean Teachers Set to Share Knowledge With Rwandan Educators, Students

Over 154 Zimbabwean teachers, who arrived in Rwanda on October 19, are set to share knowledge and skills with Rwandan educators and students.

The teachers, who were recruited by the Ministry of Education (MINEDUC), will start working by October 22. Their arrival follows an agreement concluded in December 2021 between MINEDUC and the Zimbabwe Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, to collaborate on education personnel and expertise.

According to MINEDUC, the teachers will be deployed in Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools with rare skills requirements, three Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centres (IPRCs) while some will teach in the University of Rwanda - College of Medicine and Health Sciences (UR-CMHS).

Erinage Marhura, who will be teaching Foundation of Education and Psychology in TTC, said he has 15 years of experience in school administration as well as teaching and learning of students in different learning institutions; higher as well as primary and secondary education.

He is aware that both Zimbabwe and Rwanda have competence-based curriculum, hence said there are a lot of common areas which will help Zimbabwean teachers to equip Rwandan learners with problem-solving skills to create jobs.

He added: "Rwandan students should expect quality education to be imparted to them and impact them to add value to their country. They should expect to be knowledgeable so that when they leave their school, they will be able to earn a living through various skills that we are ready to impart to them."

Notabo Habano, who will be teaching Textile Design and Graphic Design, said she is also ready to disseminate all the information she gathered and help young Rwandan students as well as the older ones to acquire knowledge and skills so that they can be able to develop their country and produce products that are sustainable, commercially viable and ready to compete internationally.

She said she is excited to be in Rwanda and is ready for exposure; meeting new people and challenges as well as coming up with solutions for them.

Hobano will be equipping students with software skills; how they can create patterns to produce fabric and producing different kinds of design, thus she said innovation and creativity will be key for students to easily grasp.

The teachers are currently undergoing a three-day induction at La Palisse Hotel Nyamata.

Claudette Irere, Minister of State in Charge of ICT & TVET, said that through the induction period, the teachers will not only be taught about Rwandan culture and history but also Rwandan values, "what can help them to start life in Rwanda, solutions Rwandans have developed as well as more about their job and what is expected of them."

Irere also noted that in the first three months, the Government of Rwanda will provide rent for the teachers and after that period, they will opt to stay at their respective residences or move somewhere else.

She added: "Those with families are free to bring them in the country. We will be with the teachers for a two-year period and will discuss whether to extend it or not."

Lovemore Matuke, Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, stressed that the partnership is good for the two nations, declaring that there is technology transfer which means what they have in Zimbabwe will be shared in Rwanda and vice-versa, given that a number of Rwandan technical personnel are also in Zimbabwe.

"That marriage," he continued, "Is going to see our two nations developing. As you know, from SADC and African Union, they are encouraging people to try and share amongst their fellow Africans, and this is quite a good example of the partnership which other countries can copy; to try and be self-sufficient as Africans and try to value each other."