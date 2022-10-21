Tanzania: President Samia Names New NIMR Boss

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Prof Said Aboud as Director General of National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR).

Aboud is Associate Professor and Acting Director of Planning, Finance and Administration at Muhimbili University of Health and Allied sciences in Dar es Salaam.

A statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Zuhura Yunus on Thursday said Prof Aboud replaces Prof Yunus Mgaya who completed his term in September, 2022.

His appointment is effective from October 19, 2022