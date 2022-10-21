Tanzania: IGP Makes Minor Reshuffle

20 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Camillus Wambura has on Thursday made a minor reshuffle at the Police Force by appointing SACP Ulrich Matei to head Auxiliary Police Services and Private Security Companies unit.

SACP Matei replaces Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Issack Katamiti.

The IGP has also appointed Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC) SACP Ramadhani Ng'azi as Traffic Police Commander.

According to a statement released to the media by the Police Spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) David Misime, SACP Chief Wilbroad Mutafungwa has been appointed as Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC).

In the transfer, IGP Wambura appointed ACP Protus Mutayoba as Rufiji Special Police Zone Regional Police Commander.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X