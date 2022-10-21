Tanzania: IGP Makes Minor Reshuffle

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Camillus Wambura has on Thursday made a minor reshuffle at the Police Force by appointing SACP Ulrich Matei to head Auxiliary Police Services and Private Security Companies unit.

SACP Matei replaces Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Issack Katamiti.

The IGP has also appointed Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC) SACP Ramadhani Ng'azi as Traffic Police Commander.

According to a statement released to the media by the Police Spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) David Misime, SACP Chief Wilbroad Mutafungwa has been appointed as Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC).

In the transfer, IGP Wambura appointed ACP Protus Mutayoba as Rufiji Special Police Zone Regional Police Commander.