Tanzania: NEMC Pushes for Health, Environmental Protection in Mining

Geita — THE National Environment Management Council (NEMC) has urged small and medium scale miners to comply with safety regulations to avoid their businesses to become source of problems to their health and environment.

NEMC Director General, Dr Samuel Gwamaka made the remarks recently while speaking to journalists after members of the NEMC Board of Directors concluded their visit to the mining sites in Geita region.

Dr Gwamaka said NEMC would wish to see small and medium mining activities are being done productively in friendly infrastructure as per licences guidelines in order for the sector to produce more employments than diseases and disabilities.

"NEMC will cooperate with the Mining Commission and the State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) to see how we can boost production for small and medium scale miners. Let us push for professional mining, follow environmental and civilised procedures, for mine establishment and research, mineral screening, and finally keep our environment in a safe state," he said.

He urged all miners to consider conditions of citizens and their workers, for them to live and work, but also to invest in infrastructure that will help to protect the environment.

NEMC Board member, Mr Said Tunda said their tour aimed at inspecting, evaluating and consequently offer advice on better ways the mining activities could be done without affecting people's health and the environment.

Busolwa Mining Company General Manager, Mr Bart Mkinga, said that they will work on the instructions given by the council so that their business be beneficial, not only to themselves but also to nation and the environment.

STAMICO Cooperative Association Manager Mr Hoja Shikome pledged to protect people's health and environment to support President Samia Suluhu Hassan's friendly mining policies.