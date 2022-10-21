Tanzania: Ministry Comes With Plans to Mitigate Human-Wildlife Conflict

MINISTRY of Natural Resources and Tourism has set plans to mitigate confrontations between human and wildlife in game reserved areas around the country.

This was said recently by the Director of Wildlife Department in the ministry, Dr Maurus Msuha, when introducing the new project that will deal with aggressive and destructive wildlife at a meeting held in Dodoma.

The meeting brought together experts from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and the German Development Agency (GIZ).

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Msuha said the government has been applying different techniques in order to protect people who are living near the Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs).

Dr Msuha has also explained that one of the strategies that the government has been doing to deal with the wild animals is to fix them with special identification equipment as well as building the capacity of people to deal with wild animals that are fierce and destructive.

"One of the strategies the ministry has set is to ensure that the conflicts between human and wildlife in the WMAs end, is to fully engage the community, especially local leaders from several villages around the country's wildlife-rich WMA," said Dr Msuha.

He also said that the best solution is the establishment of land use plan and controlling livestock from entering wildlife protected areas for grazing as well as building the capacity of residents near game areas to deal with aggressive and destructive wild animals without confrontation.

Dr Msuha said that the action comes soon after Tanzania received 6 million Euros (about 13.2bn/-) from the German GIZ Corporation for the project of mitigating conflicts between human-wildlife conflict in several parts of the country, including Selous Niassa ecological system.

Director of GIZ in Tanzania, Dr Mike Folke said the German government has provided the funds with an objective of mitigating of human-wildlife conflicts.

The project aims to ensure that the central government, autonomous protected areas authorities, selected local governments and civil society organisations have efficiently implemented National Human-Wildlife Conflict (HWC) Management Strategy.

The project will help to strengthen Tanzania's capacity to better manage conflicts between wildlife and local populations surrounding game areas.

The intervention will reduce, if not to eliminate deaths which are caused by wild animals to the surrounding communities in game reserves, while avoiding destruction of biodiversity to Game Reserves by the surrounding population.