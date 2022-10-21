Tanzania: Geita to Have 72mw Additional Power Supply

Geita — GEITA region will have an addition of 72 megawatts, following completion of the Mpomvu Electric Sub Station Project in Geita Town Council.

The project will supply the region with 90 megawatts while the actual power consumption in the area does not exceed 18 megawatts

Minister for Energy, Mr January Makamba presented the project report recently to President Samia Suluhu Hassan during a rally held at Kalangalala Primary School grounds in Geita region.

He said, before construction of the Mpomvu Cooling Station, Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) was serving Geita region with only four megawatts from Shinyanga regional electric cooling station.

"Therefore we are now going to have additional power supply than demand but we are confident that the region is assured with reliable power even when the consumption increases in the future," he said.

Mr Makamba said, to date a total of 356 villages in Geita region out of 486 villages have been connected to power.

"The remaining 130 villages are under contracts and the contractors are at the sites working ... I am confident that before 2025 all villages in this region will have access to electricity. Last year (2021) the total budget thatthe ministry spent for Geita region was about 160bn/- from both REA (Rural Electric Agency) and TANESCO, it is a huge investment," he noted.

He added, the Ministry of Energy plans to build an electricity grid, enough cooling stations in the Lake Zone and western regions for them to have an independent electric power system.

"On part of these regions, we have set plans to generate 400 megawatts from Malagarasi, Kakono, Kishapu and Lusumo projects. Therefore, the Lake Zone and western grids are going to be independent so that even if there is an emergency the regions will have sufficient power," he said.

Geita Regional Commissioner, Mr Martin Shigella, attributed the achievements to efforts being undertaken by the Sixth Phase Government under President Samia to strengthen provision of important social services and shape up development projects.