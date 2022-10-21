Uganda: Two Police Officers Nabbed After Extorting Shs 1.1million From Power Theft Suspects

21 October 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Gerald Matembu

Police in Mbale are investigating one of their own over alleged involvement in illegal power connections. The two officers have been identified as Swalik Mugabi and a one ASP Elwelu. Mugabi is a detective attached to Mbale City Central Police Station while Elwelu, who is his boss, is the head of Umeme operations in eastern region.

The two officers are accused of extorting shillings 1.1 million from Mafabi Ronald and Wamulira Simon. The victims are residents of Namawugulu and Kimwemwe Cell in Bujiboni Ward in Gomba Gasawa Town Council Sironko district.

The victims were arrested over illegally connecting their premises to electricity. They were driven to Mbale CPS were they were compelled to pay shillings 1.1 million as a condition for being released.

The aggrieved power theft suspects victims reported their experience to Mbale City Resident Commissioner Ahamada Wasyaki who ordered for the arrest of the two officers. Mugabi confessed to the extortion and refunded the money. He claimed he had picked it on behalf of his boss ASP Elwelu.

Wasyaki recommended a charge of robbery be preferred against the officers to act as a deterrence.

The two officers have been handed over to the Police Standards Unit for further investigation.

