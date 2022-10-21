Kenyan Youngins Battle for Points as Africa Rally Championship Heads to Zambia

20 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The KQ-Safaricom sponsored quartet of McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar, Jeremiah Wahome and Maxine Wahome are among the eight drivers eligible to score FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) points in the Lusaka based season-closing Sarago Zambia International Motor Rally this weekend.

With a maximum 30 points at stake in respective ARC categories, the four will also be looking to end their lower tier categories on a high.

Jeremiah, a former British Formula 3 racer, will be going for the jugular against leader and compatriot Hamza Anwar in the battle for ARC Junior points.

Jeremy led the category prior to the penultimate ARC Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally but Hamza's fine form in Kigali leapfrogged him to the summit following a credible third overall podium finish.

All that Hamza needs to do to seal the coveted ARC Junior title in his maiden spirited campaign is to win the category in which he will bag an unassailable 111points to his credit.

Jeremy, on the other hand will also be crowned the African Junior rally champion with an unconquerable 108points should he rack up the category win in the Zambia Motor Sports Association (ZMSA) organised round.

McRae Kimathi -who won this title last year to secure a full campaign in Europe -based Junior WRC rounds- cannot be taken lightly as he is well in contention albeit slim chances.

Kimathi junior currently sits third on the ARC Junior log with 70points behind Hamza (81) and Jeremy (78). But he will only retain the title if he wins the class; hoping that Hamza and Jeremy finish outside the top four and two respectively.

In ARC3, it's a different story given that leader Jeremiah and second placed McRae will be going for each other's jugular.

Jeremiah has a three-point advantage over McRae; so whoever finishes ahead of the other will be crowned the champion in class.

