Zimbabwe: Teachers Blame Leadership Crisis, Poor Salaries for Zimsec Exam Papers Leaks

TEACHERS' unions have blamed the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) examination leakages on 'structural and ethical decay' as ZIMSEC continues to fail to conduct flawless exams.

ZIMSEC has the prerogative to administer and play a watchdog role for national Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations.

However, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) pointed to a rotten education system and poor remuneration as major contributors to the challenge.

ARTUZ president, Obert Masaraure lambasted the education system and government for contributing to the leaks.

"The ZIMSEC exam papers scandal is a reflection of the structural and ethical decay developing in our education system as a result of bad salaries and leadership in both government and the education sector.

"Bad salaries breed desperate workers, who then resort to corruption as a way to survive," said Masaraure.

Progressive Teachers Union (PTUZ) president, Takavafira Zhou echoed the same sentiments and said the ZIMSEC board is no longer credible to run examinations.

"Credibility of the ZIMSEC board is now in tatters. There is a clear lack of professionalism. We want all children to write examinations which haven't been leaked so that we measure their real potential," said Zhou.

In a statement, ZIMSEC has called upon all stakeholders to safeguard the integrity of examinations and called upon candidates to avoid cheating.

So far this year, two papers; Mathematics Paper 1 and English Paper 2 for "O" Level have leaked, with the English paper leaking at Bikita Fashu High School in Masvingo on October 19.

Mathematics and English papers are highly targeted by fraudsters since they are a prerequisite for educational advancement at many institutions of higher learning.

These leaks are reportedly originating from the ZIMSEC Harare office where some employees are allegedly stealing soft copies of the exams and selling them to candidates.