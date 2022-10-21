Zimbabwe: ZEC Suspends By-Elections Effective November - Says 2023 Vote Between July and August

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has suspended all national assembly and local government by-elections with effect from the 1st of November 2022.

In a notice released Thursday, ZEC Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba said by- election will only resume after the conduct of the 2023 general election.

"Section 158 (3) of the Constitution provides that polling in by elections shall take place within ninety days of the vacancies occurring unless the vacancies occur within nine months before a general election is due to be held. The last general election held in 2018 was held on the 31st July 2018.

"It is therefore anticipated from a reading of section 158 (3) of the Constitution that general elections will be held on a date to be set during the month of either July or August 2023. Members of the public are thus notified that the filling of vacancies that occur on or after 1st November 2022 will be suspended pending the conduct of the 2023 general elections," said Chigumba.

The move by ZEC to suspend by -elections follows this week's recalling of several councillors in the country by the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T.

Zapu spokesperson, Msongelwa Ndlovu said ZEC should also suspend the recalling of elected officials by MDC-T.

"Mwonzora is a hired gun in the hands of an excited toddler. He is sodomising our democracy in broad daylight. By elections or not, 2023 will surely be payback time for this undertaker of our rights," said Ndlovu.

#ElectionNotice for National Assembly and Local Authority pending By Elections before 2023 Harmonized Elections pic.twitter.com/0RW4iVYooQ

-- Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (@ZECzim) October 20, 2022