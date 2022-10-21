Uganda: First African Immigrant to Be Elected to Boston City Council Tips Ugandan Women on Developing Their Communities

Tania Fernandez Anderson, a Cape Verdean-born American politician but also the first African immigrant and Muslim-American elected to the Boston City Council has urged Ugandan women to participate in the development of their communities.

"Women can play a big role in the development of their communities. Don't sit back. Your participation is key," Tania Fernandez said.

She was speaking during a "meet and greet" dinner that followed the symposium organized by the Uganda American Muslim Association ( UAMA) together with the Uganda Muslim Youth of Boston.

Uganda American Muslim Association chairman, Imam Bukenya speaks during the function.

Speaking as the keynote speaker, Tania insisted that Ugandan women should not sit back and watch things unfold but rather ought to take a lead role in the development of their communities.

The chairman of the Uganda American Muslim Association, Imam Bukenya called upon all Muslims in USA to utilize the umbrella body to benefit the growth of the larger community.

He also encouraged all mushrooming organizations to identify with the Uganda American Muslim Association ( UAMA) which is the mother body.

During the ceremony, Abdul Kareem Kasozi who led the fundraising encouraged Muslims to unite, to be committed and to this he specifically pointed out to women, especially those with good earnings.

Kasozi also asked Muslims to behave well so as to set a good example and leave behind a good legacy for other generations.

Dr. Kassim Kayiira and his Wife Hajjat Naima Kayiira attended the event as guest speakers.

On the event described as successful by many, veteran Sheikh and elder, Rajab Mayanja was awarded Sheikh of the year.

It was an all uniting event even for individuals who had earlier decampaigned the UAMA convention but later attended and pledged to preach unity to ensure the growth of the Muslim community in the US.