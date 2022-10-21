Kenya: Agriculture CS Nominee Linturi Says He is Worth Sh1.2 Billion

Nairobi — Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Mithika Linturi has put his net worth at Sh1.2 billion.

Appearing before the National Assembly Appointment Committee, The Agricultural nominee elaborated that the wealth includes investment and shares as well as immovable assets like properties and motor vehicles.

"My current income, the money that I get out of rental income, out of business that I do, the amount of money that I am expecting to get in the near future is beyond 1 billion," he stated.

"I get money from rental income and business that I do as a dairy farmer as I keep cows and goats and farm sukuma wiki."

Linturi is anticipating income from court awards and compensation from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission for wrongful prosecution.

"The money I am anticipating in the near future is beyond Sh 1 Billion.I have court awards and one that I am trying to deal with is EACC is wrongful prosecution.I am also following up on government for failure to pay for work done,"he said.

Linturi's political career started in 1997. He won a parliamentary seat in 2007 and recaptured it in 2013 and won a senator seat in both the 2013 and 2017 general election.

The Agricultural nominee contested for the Igembe South parliamentary seat on a Safina party in 1997. He was defeated by Jackson Kalweo who vied on a KANU ticket.

He later decamped to the defunct National Development Party of Kenya (NDP) before it merged with Kanu.

In 2002 Mithika Linturi also contested for the seat on a KANU ticket but was defeated by Raphael Muriungi who contested on a NARC party ticket.

In 2007 he contested and won the Igembe South Seat on a KANU ticket and joined the 10th Parliament.