Kenya: Safaricom, YouTube Ink Deal to Promote Online Content Creation

Nairobi — Safaricom has partnered with YouTube to increase short video contents on the platform.

In a two-months deal, content creators will be able to purchase affordable bundles with the telco.

Safaricom said it will offer 1GB data bundles for Sh10 to nurture and encourage video streaming habits among Kenyans.

"In this era of limitless information, we have access to platforms like YouTube Shorts, which allow us to frequently produce and consume content,"

"I believe this new data bundle offer will help in uplifting new talent by giving them more opportunities to showcase their skills and talents and get recognition at both local and international levels," Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa added.

Of late, YouTube has become a popular platform for Kenyan content creators to tell their stories.

Internet accessibility as well as affordable smartphones have also pushed more creators online.

As of July 2021, videos in the Shorts player - which helps people around the world watch short videos on YouTube - were receiving over 30 billion daily views.

YouTube Shorts now has over 1.5bn monthly users since its launch in September 2020.

"We are excited to go into another partnership with Safaricom to enable more Kenyans to enjoy YouTube,"

"YouTube Shorts is a short-form video experience right on YouTube, for anyone who wants to shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones," YouTube Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Product Partnerships Director Mahesh Bhalerao said.