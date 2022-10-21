Kenya: Linturi Attributes Woes in 35 Civil Cases Facing Him to Unfair Justice System

Nairobi — Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary nominee Mithika Linturi has said that at the moment he is battling 35 court cases, saying that he is a victim of an unfair justice system.

The former Meru Senator had been put to task to explain several court cases he is facing, including the recent one which was withdrawn on attempted rape charges.

Linturi told the National Assembly committee on appointments that he had a bad relationship with ex- Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti, saying he was able to get DCI clearance after Kinoti left the office.

"I am an open book in fact those who write and say litany of cases is an understatement. As I am seated here today, I have 35 cases in court," Linturi said.

He told the committee that the application to withdraw the attempted rape case was from court was done by Beryl Akoth, the complainant herself.

"All the cases are civil. The only criminal case I had was the attempted rape case, and I was actually the complainant. I had been abducted and there were plans to extort me," he added.

Linturi however said he has moved on and is now ready to work for Kenyans.

"I have fought so many cases. I want to free my mind given the opportunity to work for this country. I must forget the pain and persecution that I have gone through. I have left to the conscience of all my persecutors and God to deal with them," he said.

He also denied claims that he forged any documents to acquire any loans.

He told the committee that his financial net worth which includes investments in various companies and other investments in saccos are to the tune of around 1.2 billion.