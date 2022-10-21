Kenya: Linturi Defends Lift of Ban on GMOs, Says No Scientific Research Shows Harmful to Humans

21 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary nominee Mithika Linturi has defended the government's move to lift the ban on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), saying there is no official research that shows that they are harmful.

Linturi, who appeared before the committee on appointments on Friday said that the move to lift the ban was informed by the problem of the lack of food.

He noted that at times it calls for one to choose the lesser evil.

"We had to make a decision whether to let our people die or adopt GMO. I have not seen any scientifically published research in any journal where it has been said that GMO is harmful to human beings," Linturi stated.

Matungulu Member of Parliament Mule quickly interrupted Linturi and informed him that there is a research done by a France scientist which showed that GMO is indeed harmful to human beings.

Mule also argued that GMO seeds cannot regenerate.

"There is a great scientist in France who has done extensive research on GMO and the late President Mwai Kibaki banned GMOs based on scientific proof of how dangerous GMOs can be," Mule stated.

Linturi however rebutted the claims, saying that the research has since been retracted.

"From the information I have, the research you are referring to was later pulled down, and no government can be so careless to allow food that is harmful to its citizens," he stated.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah came to Linturi's defense, saying MP Mule's allegation can't be substantiated.

The Kikuyu MP argued that Linturi is not yet the Agriculture CS and that the question is unfair to him.

"The issues MP Mule is raising on GMO are not factual, the research by the said France scientist was later repudiated by other scientists, and no farmer will be forced by the government to use GMO seeds.

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed however said it is prudent for Linturi to address the GMO issue, because if he is approved to serve as CS Agriculture he is the one to implement the policy.

