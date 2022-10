Nairobi — The Communications and Digital Economy nominee Eliud Owalo has has put his net worth at Sh645 million.

Appearing before the National Assembly Appointment committee, Owalo stated that his wealth comprises of his homes both in Nairobi and upcountry home in Asembo.

He further pointed out that he also owns a hotel worth Sh80 million, and a commercial tree planting business worth Sh160 million.