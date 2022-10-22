Kenya: Lawyer Apollo Mboya Sues President Museveni's Son Muhoozi Over Invasion Tweets

Nairobi — Advocate Apollo Mboya has sued Uganda President Yoweri Museveni's son Kainerugaba Muhoozi after he threatened to invade Kenya's Capital, Nairobi.

In his suit lodged before the Milimani Criminal Law Court, Mboya wants Muhoozi charged with treason under sections 40, 42, 43, and 44 of the penal code.

"Muhoozi committed treasonable offenses of threatening national security, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Kenya after expressing his intention to launch a military invasion to capture Nairobi," he said.

Muhoozi had on October 3, 2022, posted a series of tweets threatening to invade Nairobi sparking uproar in Kenya. He is the third respondent in the suit.

He also chided former President Uhuru Kenyatta for not holding on to power in the August 9, 2022 polls.

The President served for two terms and the constitution barred him from seeking a third term.

President Museveni and his outspoken son have since apologized to Kenya but Mboya wants the Ugandan General charged.

The Inspector General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions are the first and second respondents in the suit.

"Their inaction compromises the national security of the country and is also contrary to the national values of patriotism enunciated in our Constitution," Mboya said.

Museveni revealed that he had also personally conveyed his apology message to President William Ruto.

"I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us," Museveni said.

After the social media tirade, President Museveni promoted Muhoozi to the rank of general. Muhoozi was formerly the head of Uganda's land forces.

President Museveni last week announced that Muhoozi would stay off Twitter when it comes to affairs of the State.

"He will leave Twitter. We have had this discussion," he said.

Kainerugaba has denied claims he intends to succeed his father, despite enjoying a rapid rise through Uganda's army ranks.