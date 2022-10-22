Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Dragged to Court for Treason, Faces Life Imprisonment If Guilty

Ugandan former Commander of Land Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has been sued at the Milimani Kenyan Law Courts for alleged breach of territorial integrity, threatening the security of Kenya and treason.

Gen Muhoozi was sued by a Kenyan High Court advocate Apollo Mboya who listed the Inspector General of Police and Director of Public Prosecutions as 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.

In the petition, Mboya draws the court's attention to a tirade of tweets from Gen Muhoozi in which he claimed he would outrun the Kenyan military in two weeks, get hold of the city and reward himself with a leafy residence in either Westlands or Riverside.

"That Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the 3rd Respondent who is a Senior Military Officer in the neighbouring country of Uganda has committed treasonable offences of threatening national security, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Kenya after expressing his intention to launch a military invasion to capture Nairobi, the capital city of the Republic of Kenya within two (2) weeks," Mboya notes in his petition.

Mboya expresses worry that despite Gen Muhoozi's threats to Kenya, his father President Yoweri Museveni instead elevated him a rank higher, which sends affirmative signals.

Mboya insists that Gen Muhoozi should be penalised under Section 43 of the Kenyan Penal Code Act and consequently be imprisoned for life. He says the application should be treated "urgently".

"Any person who, not owing allegiance to the Republic, in Kenya or elsewhere, commits any act or combination of acts which, if it were committed by a person who owed such allegiance, would amount to the offence of treason under section 40, is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for life."

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Gen Muhoozi laughed off the application by Mboya, adding that "Maybe I should arrest the ones who are charging me with treason?"

It should be noted that President Museveni has apologised to Kenya already for the tweets sent by Gen Muhoozi and amply expressed himself against the method of communication by the General.

In a recent interview with KTN and NBS TV, Museveni said that Gen Muhoozi needs to use his Twitter account for cultural and sports communications rather than engage in partisan debates within the country and politics of other countries.

Gen Muhoozi would later indicate that he was mature enough and needed not the guidance of his father to handle his Twitter affairs.