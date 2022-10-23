Ethiopia: Residents of Amhara Region Condemn Foreign Interference

Addis Ababa — Residents of the Amhara region staged a demonstration condemning foreign interference under the motto "I Stand for Ethiopia, Raise my Voice."

Residents of the towns of Bahir Dar, Gondar, Desie, Kombolcha, Debre Markos, Debre Birhan, Seqota and others are on the streets starting early this morning.

The demonstrators are denouncing interference of some westerners, commending partners, and expressing their support to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).

Tigrayans are our people and TPLF is our enemy, Stop interfering in the guise of humanitarian aid, Stop elongating TPLF's survival in the guise of negotiation, enough to proxy war attacks, and stop child and women attack are among the slogans echoed by the residents.

Moreover, the demonstrators reiterated to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They also pointed out that there will zero tolerance against any pressure and attack that undermines national existence.

Millions of Ethiopians across the nation had staged a demonstration in support of the government's effort for peace, protecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity on Saturday.

The demonstrators have urged countries in the west to condemn the terrorist TPLF as it is against the peace efforts being made by the government of Ethiopia.