South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Addresses the Nation On Submitting Response to the State Capture Report to Parliament, 23 Oct

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa advised the Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula that he would be submitting to Parliament his response to the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector, including Organs of State.

The commission, which was led by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was established as part of the remedial action contained in the report of the Public Protector released on 2 November 2016.

In line with the remedial action contained in the Public Protector's report and as required by the ruling of the Gauteng High Court on 23 February 2022, President Ramaphosa has outlined his intentions with regards to the implementation of the commission's recommendations.

The 76-page document sets out the approach to the commission's findings and recommendations, the methodology for developing the response plan and the implementation of the response.

The President's response outlines the steps government is taking to implement the commission's recommendations with respect to actions against the perpetrators of state capture and reforms to prevent future occurrence of state capture, as well as broader systemic reforms arising from the work of the commission.

The Presidency will shortly be making the response publicly available. Details for public access to the document will be announced in due course. On Sunday evening 23 October 2022, the President will address the nation to provide more details.