Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie Reclaims Valencia Half Marathon Title

Nairobi — Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie reclaimed the Valencia Half Marathon title on Sunday, as he clinched the title with an imperious run, clocking 58.09.

Kandie won the title in 2020, clocking a new World Record time of 57.32, though the mark was later lowered by Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo who ran a second lower last year.

Kandie had hoped to also fight back to hold the record, but he could not manage to run lower, though his finishing time ranks as the second fastest in the world this year.

Compatriot Daniel Mateiko finished third with Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha finishing second.