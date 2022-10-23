Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie Reclaims Valencia Half Marathon Title

23 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie reclaimed the Valencia Half Marathon title on Sunday, as he clinched the title with an imperious run, clocking 58.09.

Kandie won the title in 2020, clocking a new World Record time of 57.32, though the mark was later lowered by Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo who ran a second lower last year.

Kandie had hoped to also fight back to hold the record, but he could not manage to run lower, though his finishing time ranks as the second fastest in the world this year.

Compatriot Daniel Mateiko finished third with Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha finishing second.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X