South Africa: Investigating Directorate Will Become Permanent NPA Entity 'To Strengthen Anti-Corruption Activities'

'Corruption is a betrayal of our democracy and an assault on the institutions that we established together to advance the values of our Constitution and the interests of our people,' said President Cyril Ramaphosa as he unpacked Cabinet's response to the recommendations of the State Capture commission.

The Investigating Directorate will be established as a permanent entity within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said President Cyril Ramaphosa, unpacking Cabinet's response to the recommendations of the State Capture commission.

The President made the announcement on Sunday, 23 October during a televised address where he took no questions from the media.

The establishment of the directorate is in a bid to "further strengthen existing anti-corruption capabilities", said Ramaphosa, pointing out that the directorate had enrolled 26 cases, declared 89 investigations, and that 165 accused individuals had appeared in court for alleged State Capture-related offences. Some of these cases involve Transnet, the country's frail freight rail agency.

On the Cabinet's response -- which was first handed to Parliament on Saturday -- the President said "the submission of this response is a firm and clear indication of the primacy of the rule of law and a demonstration of our democratic system at work." He...