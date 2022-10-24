Uganda: Galaxy FM Director Dies in Nasty Entebbe Expressway Crash

Pius Kamugisha, one of the directors for local radio station, Galaxy FM has died in a nasty accident along the Entebbe Expressway, police have confirmed.

In a statement by the Traffic Police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima, in an accident that happened at Nakigala at around 10pm on Saturday, Kamugisha who was driving a Benz registration number UBK 320P tried to overtake a Toyota Hilux registration number UG 0382D being driven by Lt Col Ephraim Byaruhanga, the intelligence officer for the UPDF first infantry division in Kakiri.

"It's alleged that both drivers of both motor vehicles UBK 320P Benz and UG 0382D were from Entebbe side heading to Busega side via Entebbe-Kampala Expressway and towards Nakigalala at Kilometer 10, the driver of UBK 320P(Kamugisha) who was speeding decided to overtake the Toyota Hilux which was driving in the outer lane at a short distance and in the process, he knocked it*Hilus) on the rear light on the driver's side," Nampiima said.

She noted that the Benz continued by scratching the driver's door and then hit off the side mirror.

"Kamugisha, the deceased lost control and knocked the middle concrete barrier, the vehicle crossed back to the outer lane, rolled to the trench then overturned several times up to the resting position approximately 600m from the point of impact."

Police say that Kamugisha sustained serious injuries on the head as well as a fractured arm but died as he was being rushed to Mulago Hospital by responders.

"The cause of the accident has been attributed to reckless and drink driving as some bottles of alcohol were recovered from the vehicle of the deceased."

A video captured by responders shows that the Benz got deformed after the nasty accident, having rolled several times into the trench.

The born of Ibanda, Kamugisha ,also known as Uncle Pio by those in his circles was among the proprietors of SMS company, Blue Cube, and Kagwirawo betting company and Blue Cube.

He also together with Innocent Nahabwe started the defunct Club Amnesia in Kampala.