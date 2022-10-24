Kenya: DCI Creative Designer Boniface Muganda Killed in Road Accident

Nairobi — A creative designer at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Boniface Muganda has been killed in a road accident.

According to the investigative agency, Muganda died in a hit and run incident while riding his motorbike along the Northern Bypass at Marurui on Saturday.

"The detective who has previously served at the forensic photographic and acoustics unit was the creative artist behind the latest edition of the DCI Magazine among other assignments including the coverage of last Thursday's Mashujaa day celebrations at Uhuru gardens," the DCI stated.

According to the report, Muganda was attached to the corporate communications and public affairs unit at the DCI.

The DCI indicated that good Samaritan rushed him to the Kenyatta University Hospital but unfortunately, he succumbed.

The body has now commenced investigations into the accident with the aim of arresting the driver.

It further urged motorists to be cautious to avoid such accidents in the future.