Sudan: West Darfur - Fighter Aircraft to Be Stationed At El Geneina

19 October 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Geneina — The Wali (governor) of West Darfur, Khamis Abkar, says that the federal government in Khartoum has approved for two fighter aircraft to be stationed in the state capital of El Geneina, to assist with maintaining security.

In a press statement yesterday on his return to El Geneina from a series of meetings in Khartoum, Abkar said that the two fighter aircraft will be based at the Martyr Sabira International Airport (EGN) in El Geneina "to reduce crime and security breaches".

He confirmed that his meetings in Khartoum covered several issues, most notably security, tribal reconciliation, humanitarian concerns, and the issues surrounding development and services.

Lawlessness, crime, and banditry by marauding gunmen is rife in West Darfur, with frequent violations. on Sunday, gunmen raped a 12-year-old girl in the Ras El Fil area of Forobaranga locality.

A relative of the girl told Radio Dabanga that three armed men riding camels raped the girl at gunpoint.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X