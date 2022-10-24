Sudan: West Darfur - Fighter Aircraft to Be Stationed At El Geneina

El Geneina — The Wali (governor) of West Darfur, Khamis Abkar, says that the federal government in Khartoum has approved for two fighter aircraft to be stationed in the state capital of El Geneina, to assist with maintaining security.

In a press statement yesterday on his return to El Geneina from a series of meetings in Khartoum, Abkar said that the two fighter aircraft will be based at the Martyr Sabira International Airport (EGN) in El Geneina "to reduce crime and security breaches".

He confirmed that his meetings in Khartoum covered several issues, most notably security, tribal reconciliation, humanitarian concerns, and the issues surrounding development and services.

Lawlessness, crime, and banditry by marauding gunmen is rife in West Darfur, with frequent violations. on Sunday, gunmen raped a 12-year-old girl in the Ras El Fil area of Forobaranga locality.

A relative of the girl told Radio Dabanga that three armed men riding camels raped the girl at gunpoint.