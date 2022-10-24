Sudan: Youth Murdered in North Darfur Market Robbery

19 October 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Zamzam Camp, El Fasher — A suspect has been arrested after a youth was murdered during an armed robbery in the Jaflo market of Zamzam camp for the displaced in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur on Sunday.

Callers from Zamzam camp told Radio Dabanga that an undisclosed number of gunmen accosted four young men in Jaflo market and demanded their mobile phones. Three of the youths managed to escape the attack, but Muhammad Ali Surni (18), was shot dead on the spot.

Witnesses say that one of the suspects has been arrested and handed over to the camp police.

Zamzam camp, 15 km south of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, is one of the largest camps for displaced people in the region. Residents have been complaining about the rampant insecurity in the area for a long time. To back their demands for protection and better services in the camp, they set up a large sit-in in mid-August and blocked traffic from entering the El Fasher-Nyala road.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X