Sudan: Youth Murdered in North Darfur Market Robbery

Zamzam Camp, El Fasher — A suspect has been arrested after a youth was murdered during an armed robbery in the Jaflo market of Zamzam camp for the displaced in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur on Sunday.

Callers from Zamzam camp told Radio Dabanga that an undisclosed number of gunmen accosted four young men in Jaflo market and demanded their mobile phones. Three of the youths managed to escape the attack, but Muhammad Ali Surni (18), was shot dead on the spot.

Witnesses say that one of the suspects has been arrested and handed over to the camp police.

Zamzam camp, 15 km south of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, is one of the largest camps for displaced people in the region. Residents have been complaining about the rampant insecurity in the area for a long time. To back their demands for protection and better services in the camp, they set up a large sit-in in mid-August and blocked traffic from entering the El Fasher-Nyala road.