Sudan's Emergency Lawyers File Complaint Against Khartoum Police for Detainee's Death

Khartoum / Omdurman — Sudan's Emergency Lawyers have begun legal proceedings by filing a complaint against El Emtada police station in Khartoum, where a detainee Mudaser Kamal died, allegedly from torture, last week.

On Tuesday evening, a large crowd gathered for the funeral of Mudaser Kamal, who was buried in Khartoum following the issuance of the final autopsy report into his death in police detention, that confirmed that he died after being subjected to torture.

A spokesperson for the Emergency Lawyers, Ghada Abbas, told Radio Dabanga that they will immediately start filing a complaint against El Emtada police department. She explained that the autopsy report confirmed bruises in nine places on Kamal's body, and stated torture as the cause of his death.

Kamal was detained by Khartoum police at El Emtada station last week on criminal suspicion. He died on Wednesday October 12 and was transferred to the Umbada mortuary in Omdurman, without his family being informed. The Emergency Lawyers accused police of a cover-up, and contested an initial report by the mortuary that asserted that Musaser had died of 'stomach pain'.

Autopsy report

This week, Kamal's family and Emergency Lawyers refused to receive the body from the mortuary, without the issuance of the final autopsy report.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, Ghada Abbas said that three representatives of the Emergency Lawyers attended the autopsy, and noticed signs of torture on his body.

She said that the autopsy committee initially issued a preliminary report that did not bear the real causes of death. The mortuary informed them that forensic samples from the deceased's stomach, urine, and blood samples that were requested police had not arrived.

Abbas alleges that the preliminary procedure was performed incorrectly, an aspect that will be noted to public prosecutors.