Kenya: President Ruto, Ngatia Hold Talks to Empower Businesses

Nairobi — The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) president Richard Ngatia on Saturday paid a courtesy call to President William Ruto where he presented the needs of the nation's business community to the head of state.

The President and the KNCCI boss spoke at length on matters revolving around the government's pledge to create a conducive environment for businesses as aligned with the government's resolve to create an economy that will revolve around the empowerment of the business environment and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The discussions held between President Ruto and Ngatia centered on engaging SMEs along the government's development plan using the bottom-up approach.

The President and KNCCI resolved to work in tandem to ensure that the business community has access to finance, a fair market, and a friendly business environment to realize development and put money in people's pockets.

According to Ngatia, the talks with the President were a first in breaking the glass ceiling for Kenya's businesses and opening up the economy which will look at every business as an equal partner in nation-building.

"The President is very committed to the business community and has promised to work with the chamber to ensure that we empower our business community to make sure they make a profit, pay their taxes, and contribute to the growth of Kenya's economy," Ngatia said after the meeting at State House.

President Ruto automatically became the Patron of KNCCI immediately after he took over power in line with the culture of the World Chamber Federation

Ruto has said that to revamp Kenya's economy, the government will roll out, by December, the hustler fund which will be available to Sacco's and cooperative societies in the country to ensure that people have access to affordable credit and can transact their business with ease.

In the meeting, President Ruto and Ngatia agreed to work together under KNCCI to see that Kenyan businesses have market access to the great lakes region and the continental trade area.