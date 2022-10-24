Tanzania: Puma Joins State in Clean Energy Drive

AMIDST government's initiative to raise awareness on the use of alternative sources of energy, uses of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Tanzania is expected to grow exponentially in both urban and rural areas.

Since the launching of the campaign, stakeholders have joined the government's bandwagon by coming up with innovations aiming at scaling up the uses of LPG as the best alternative to firewood and charcoal.

Speaking at LPG dealers' workshop in Dar es Salaam recently, acting Managing Director of Puma Energy Tanzania, Mr Lameck Hiliyai said the country has experienced solid growth of LPG importation of more than 20 per cent year on year from 2017 to 2021.

Since the government has observed a substantial rise in the consumption of LPG in the last ten years, Mr Hiliyai said PUMA has joined forces with the government in scaling up the use of alternatives by launching PumaGas App, a platform that offers convenience to both consumers and distributors.

Puma, the company owned jointly by the Tanzanian Government and Puma Investments Limited, each with a share ownership of 50 percent, expects

to support the objective of clean cooking in Tanzania starting with Dar es Salaam and later into expanding to more regions across the country.

The acting Managing Director Puma Energy Tanzania said: "Tanzania represents an important market for Puma Energy and we are committed to contributing to the country's growth ambitions. As part of this commitment we plan to continue investing in our network of retail stations and expanding our services to customers," he said.

He told workshop's participants that Puma Gas reflects the company's commitment since the player aspires to improve access to clean cooking solutions across the country as he insisted: "The PumaGas App is a game changer for anyone who wants to make their lives easier."

Explaining how the application works, he said, customers can order PumaGas straight from their phones through the USSD code or by downloading the PumaGas App making access to cooking gas easier.