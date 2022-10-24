Tanzania: Govt Lauded for Improving Fisheries Sector

THE government has been applauded for investing in fisheries industry by loaning modern equipment to fishermen, a move that is expected to stimulate cage fishing in the country.

The remarks were made by fish traders in Musoma Municipality, Mara Region who are turning up in big number to access loans which will be invested in scaling up their fishery businesses conducted in Lake Victoria.

"Let me thank the sixth phase government under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan for pumping a lot of money in fish industry and enabling fishermen to get loans.

"This is the first time that we are getting enough loans from the government to solve our main challenge of using outdated fishing equipments," said Zuberi Wilson, one of the beneficiaries of the loans.

On her part, Ms Jane Chongo who is also a fish trader in the region reiterated that cage fishing is going to help them to get fish from nearby places without necessarily going deep in the lake.

"The president has done a good job mainly to us underprivileged women fish traders by facilitating cage fishing. I also thank our parliamentarian Prof. Sospeter Muhongo for bringing this initiative here leading to the formation of various cooperatives," she said.

On his part, Mr Msendo Nyamsola, the Secretary of the Fishermen Union in Mara region and Ukerewe also hailed President Samia Suluhu Hassan for disbursing loans to fishermen so that they can embrace modern fishing technology.

"Through her love, the president has seen it necessary to resolve different challenges facing fishermen. By loaning us equipments, production of fish is likely to improved," he said.