Tanzania: Tz Up for Tourism Investors How Govt Spurs Tourism Growth

GOVERNMENT has pledged to strengthen cooperation with private sector as a key catalyst to boosting tourism industry.

It has also expressed the readiness to receive investors in the tourism sector given the available opportunities and supportive business climate, including legal and fiscal reforms.

The remarks were issued on Saturday by Vice- President Dr Phillip Mpango while officiating at the 6th edition of Swahili International Tourism Expo (S!TE) being held at the Mlimani City hall in Dar es Salaam.

The S!TE expo, which kicked off on Friday, has attracted over 200 local exhibitors and 100 buyers from various countries such as the Netherlands, United States, India, South Africa, Russia, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Japan, Oman, Georgia, Bulgaria, Pakistan and Ivory Coast.

He said, to ensure effective investment in the tourism sector, the government has continued to put in place proper legal and fiscal policies as well as renovation of infrastructure to help boost the sector.

"The government under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan has continued to take various measures to promote tourism, we saw her coming up with the Tanzania Royal Tour film that has helped to increase the number of tourists," he said.

"President Samia's initiatives in promoting tourism enabled her to scoop an award from the World Tourism Organization (WTO) during the forum held in Arusha," the VP added.