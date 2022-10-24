Tanzania: Samia Appoints Board Chairpersons, Executives

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday appointed three government executives to carry out various responsibilities and two others to chair governing bodies of different public organisations.

Professor Tumaini Nagu was appointed as Chief Medical Officer, according to a statement issued by Zuhura Yunus, Director of Presidential Communications.

Prior to her appointment, Professor Nagu served as Acting Head of the Department of Medicine at the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS).

Dr Aifello Sichalwe, who has been serving as Chief Medical Officer, will be assigned new responsibilities. The date of her appointment was October 19, this year.

The Head of State has also appointed Mr Deusdedit Bwoyo to be the Director of the Department of Forestry and Beekeeping in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism. Before his appointment to the post, Mr Bwoyo was serving as the Acting Director of the Department. His appointment took effect on October 20th, 2022.

The President also named Mr James Sando as Executive Secretary of the Public Procurement Appeals Authority (PPAA). He was previously the Head of the Finance Division of Crown Accounting and Consulting Firm in Dar es Salaam. His appointment also took effect October 20, 2022.

President Samia appointed Dr Florens Turuka, former Permanent Secretary to be Chairman of the Board of the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (DART). In addition, she has appointed five individuals as members of the board.

The members of the board included Zainab Msimbe, Accountant Officer in the Office of the Attorney General; Engineer Johansen Kahatano, Director of Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA); Mr Aron Kisaka, Director of Transport Services, Ministry of Works and Transport.

Others are Mr Benjamini Dotto, Director of Infrastructure at e-Government Authority (e-GA); and Ms Mwantumu Mshirazi, Corporate Secretary for Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA).

She has appointed Beng'i Issa to be the Chairperson of the Local Government Loans Board. Ms Beng'i is the Executive Secretary of the National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC).

Likewise, she has appointed five Officers as Members of the Local Government Loans Board as follows, Dr Hemed Mpili, Senior Supply Officer, President Office, Regional Administrations and Local Governments (PO-RALG);

Prof Provident Dimoso, Vice Chancellor of the Institute of Rural Development Planning (IRDP), Mr Said Panga, Head of the Department of Natural Resources Management at IRDP;

Mr Joseph Felix Chilambo, Business Operations Manager for TIB Development Bank, and Mr John Cheyo, Director of Policy and Planning in President Office. This appointment has started on October 20, 2022.