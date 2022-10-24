Tanzania: TPLB Bans Fans From Kaitaba Stadium On Security Reasons

Bukoba — A PREMIER league match pitting Kagera Sugar against visiting Singida Big Stars was yesterday played without fans after the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) banned fans for security reasons.

A press release from the Communication department of the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) said the decision was reached after it was found that the fence wire separating fans from the playing pitch had been tampered with, and was below the required standard.

"The Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) has established that the fence wire separating fans from the playing pitch had been tampered with, and was below the required standard.

Match No 26 between Kagera Sugar Fc and Singida Big Stars shall be played without fans. After this game, Kagera Sugar FC will shift to the CCM Kirumba stadium as their home ground until when the TPLB) is satisfied with the required standard," reads the statement.

Unpeccable sources, however, told the 'Daily News' that the Kaitaba stadium in Bukoba Municipality underwent major rehabilitation to host the 2022 Uhuru Torch race climax held on October 14th, this year where President Samia Suluhu Hassan was the guest of honour.