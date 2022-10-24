Sudan: Renewed Inter-Communal Conflict Leaves Four Dead in West Kordofan

Lagawa Locality, West Kordofan — Four people were killed in an armed inter-communal clash in the Um Khashmin area of West Kordofan state, on Friday morning.

Locals from the area told Radio Dabanga, that the clashes led to the complete closure of Um Khashmin's market, which is one of the largest weekly markets in West Kordofan state.

They appealed to the government to expedite the containment of the problem and prevent the renewal of clashes.

Lagawa

In Lagawa, tensions escalated between the Misseriya and Nuba tribes on October 10 after a land ownership dispute. At least 36,500 people have reportedly fled Lagawa as violence continues.

Including the latest figures, the government's Humanitarian Aid Commission in West Kordofan reports that at least 23 people have been killed and 34 injured during the conflict, OCHA writes.

The hostilities began after a dispute at Gangaro village, approximately three kilometres east east of Lagawa. On 13 October, the Misseriya tribesmen claimed the land, which led to an exchange of gunfire between the Misseriya and local Nuba in the market in Lagawa itself, which continued through 14 and 15 October, Radio Dabanga reported.

Following the inter-communal clashes, the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) accused the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) of shelling the area. The SPLM-N vigorously denied the accusations of shelling Lagawa.