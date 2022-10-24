Western Sahara: Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting With UN Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Western Sahara De Mistura

21 October 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman met with Staffan de Mistura, the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Western Sahara, today in Washington, D.C. The Deputy Secretary emphasized full U.S. support for de Mistura's efforts to advance the ongoing UN political process for Western Sahara. The Deputy Secretary and Personal Envoy discussed the importance of all concerned expanding on their positions in order to achieve an enduring and dignified resolution of the conflict.

