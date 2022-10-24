South Africa: President's Response to State Capture An Insult, Opposition Says - News Briefs October 24, 2022

Cape Town — President's Response to State Capture An Insult - Democratic Alliance

The Democratic Alliance's Chief Whip A raft of changes will be implemented by the government on the back of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry’s recommendations - including stricter rules for state-owned enterprises, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced. The commission which was chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, exposed damning evidence of corruption that impacted heavily on the economy and on governance.

Finance Minister to Present Medium Term Budget This Week

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will present his medium term budget statement (MTBS) to Parliament on October 26, 2022. The minister is expected to announce relief measures amid the rising cost of living and record unemployment. Labour union Cosatu is also hoping the minister would announce relief measures for power utility Eskom which has been struggling to keep the lights on in the country, Eye Witness News reports.