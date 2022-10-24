Kenya: First Lady Rachel Urges Leaders to Work Together to Tackle Kenya's Challenges

Eldoret — First Lady Rachel Ruto has called for teamwork among leaders in addressing challenges facing the country.

Rachel said the country's current hard economic hardships, famine ravaging some parts of the country and environmental challenges require collective responsibility in solving them.

Speaking at Kamagut Africa Inland Church (AIC) in Uasin Gishu County, during a thanksgiving service organised in honour of President William Ruto, the First Lady urged leaders to work together in serving Kenyans.

"I want to encourage that we work together in addressing the challenges facing Kenyans. We are lucky that we have a good country that is blessed with God-fearing leaders who are committed to exploring ways of solving such problems," said she said.

The First Lady at the same time, asked leaders to embrace capacity building among women and youth groups so as to make use of the Hustlers Fund to be launched later in the year.

Mrs. Ruto said whereas the majority of those who contribute to socio-economic development are women and youth, there is need to empower them through capacity building.

"As we prepare to receive the Hustlers Fund, there is need to prepare our people through capacity building so that they can come up with business ventures that can benefit from the money," said Mrs Ruto.

The First Lady who was accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's, wife, Dorcas, urged Christians to continue praying for the leaders to deliver on the promises they made to Kenyans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mrs Gachagua said she was optimistic that God would solve the problems facing the country.

"As a country we must be always be grateful to God for what he has done for our country. Am sure God will see us through during this difficult time," she said.

Present were Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Wisley Rotich, MPs Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Janet Rotich (Turbo), Samuel Chepkonga (Ainabkoi), Prof Phyllis Bartoo (Moiben), Abraham Kirwa (Mosop), Joseph Wainaina (nominated), Cynthia Muge (Nandi), Caroline Ngelechei (Elgeyo Marakwet ) Gideon Kimaiyo (Keiyo South), David Kiplagat (Soy), Adams Kipsanai (Keiyo North) and Julius Rutto (Kesses).

Others were former AIC Bishop Silas Yego, President Ruto's mother Sarah Samoei and Fr Thomas Kigen and Rev Luka Maiyo among others.

Mr Mandago thanked the people of Uasin for embracing peace during and after the last General Election.

Governors Bii and Rotich urged residents in the region to come up with business plans so as to benefit from the Hustlers Fund once launched later in the year.