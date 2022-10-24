South Africa: President Wishes Hindu Community a Happy Diwali

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the Hindu community of South Africa a very happy and joyous Diwali.

"As fellow South Africans, we join you in celebrating the annual Festival of Lights. Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and righteousness over unrighteousness, as enunciated in the Hindu Sacred text the Ramayana.

"The universal message of Diwali resonates with all of us. It is a message of hope, love, caring for the wellbeing of all and working together for the mutual prosperity of all," the President said in a statement.

Diwali is a time when family and friends get together and celebrate the joy of life through prayer, lighting of lamps, festivities, food, dance and music.

One of the central messages of Diwali is the oneness of humanity and that all of life is equal and sacred.

The President highlighted that both President Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu given our wonderful diversity of religions, cultures and ethnic groups all of which enrich our beautiful country have described South Africa as the Rainbow Nation.

He noted that the Hindu Community is an integral part of South Africa's rich multicultural tapestry.

Members of the Hindu Community have made a significant contribution to our country since the arrival of indentured Indians to South Africa in 1860.

"The community contributed immensely to our freedom struggle and are playing an important role today in nation building and the economic recovery and revitalisation of our country at a time of great challenges faced by the global community.

"The Diwali thus is a time to reflect and celebrate the joyous achievements of all in our country. Let us use the celebration of Diwali to renew and reinvigorate our commitment to work together as one family in building a just, inclusive and prosperous South Africa.

"May the blessings of Lord Rama and Mother Sita be showered upon you and your family and friends on this auspicious occasion of Diwali. My best wishes to all," the President said.