Tanzania: Kariakoo Derby - Yanga, Simba Share Spoils

23 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Young Africans have been held to a 1-1 draw by Simba in a head-scratching traditional derby match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday evening.

Augustine Okrah put Simba upfront in the 15th minute after receiving a well calculated pass from midfield maestro Clatous Chama.

It was a perfect judging from the Zambian import midfielder who is among Simba players who had a good match on the day.

However, the hosting side responded back at the stroke of the first half courtesy of a smartly taken free-kick by Stephanie Aziz Ki.

He unleashed a volley just outside the box which landed at the far-right top corner making it too hard for Simba shot-stopper Aishi Manula to punch it to safety.

As the two teams head for a technical break, the scoreboard was balance symbolising that it was an even encounter.

At the resumption, both teams created numerous scoring options but most of them ended up unfruitful.

With the outcome, Simba still lead the NBC Premier League table with 14 points so as Yanga only to be separated by conceded goals.

